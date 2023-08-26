Students released from custody after attempting to enter Japanese Embassy

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Police on Saturday released 16 university students who were arrested for attempting to enter the Japanese Embassy in central Seoul in protest of Japan's discharge of radioactive water into the ocean.

On Thursday, the students attempted to enter the Japanese Embassy, while chanting slogans against the discharge of the radioactive water.

The police detained them at four police stations on charges of trespassing and violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act.

Police said they will decide whether to transfer them to prosecutors for further investigation.

Japan began releasing the first batch of treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean earlier this week, despite concerns from neighboring countries and fishing groups in the region.



view larger image Students clash with police in front of the Japanese Embassy in central Seoul on Aug. 24, 2023, during a protest against Japan's discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, in this photo provided by an association of progressive university students. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

