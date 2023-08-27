4 lawmakers to attend rally in Japan's Fukushima against radioactive water release

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean lawmakers were set to attend a protest rally in Japan's Fukushima on Sunday to denounce the ongoing release of radioactive water from the region's destroyed nuclear power plant.

Reps. Woo Won-shik and Yang Yiwonyoung of the main opposition Democratic Party, Rep. Kang Eun-mi of the minor Justice Party and independent lawmaker Yang Jung-suk flew to Japan for a two-day trip Saturday afternoon to attend the protest scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Fukushima on Sunday.

The protest was organized by the Social Democratic Party of Japan, officials said.

On Monday, the lawmakers plan to hold a roundtable discussion with legal professionals on the water release issue at the National Diet of Japan in Tokyo.

Japan began releasing the treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant into the ocean Thursday, despite lingering concerns in South Korea and China about its potential impact on people's health and the environment.

Japan's move came after the International Atomic Energy Agency gave the green light to the water's disposal.



view larger image Four lawmakers, including Rep. Woo Won-shik of the main opposition Democratic Party (2nd from L), speak to the press at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul on Aug. 26, 2023, before departing for Japan to protest the Fukushima wastewater release,. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)