Local seafood to be served at presidential office cafeteria

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol said Sunday local seafood will be served at its in-house cafeteria for a week starting Monday amid concern seafood consumption could drop in the wake of Japan's release of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Beginning with sliced raw fish and grilled mackerel Monday, various kinds of seafood will be served throughout the week, including braised cutlassfish, conch salad, sea pineapple bibimbap and stir-fried eel with rice, according to the office.

"This is aimed at encouraging people to consume safe local seafood without concern," the office said in a statement, adding local seafood will be served at the cafeteria more than twice a month even after this week.

The Fukushima discharge is feared to deal a blow to local seafood consumption over safety concerns, even though the government has said the release would pose no health hazards as long as it is done in a scientifically safe manner.



view larger image This photo, taken Aug. 22, 2023, shows seafood products displayed at a shop inside Noryangjin Fish Market in Seoul. The Japanese government decided to start releasing radioactive water from the crippled nuclear reactors in Fukushima into the ocean on Aug. 24. (Yonhap)



(END)