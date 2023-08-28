SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 28.



Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't-funded group KFF hires ex-NIS official, who has been convicted of interfering in elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Debts of households, gov't, companies increase 17 pct on average in recent 3 yrs (Kookmin Daily)

-- Korea imposes 33 pct more in taxes on investment in chips than Taiwan (Donga Ilbo)

-- Political parties misappropriate gender equality fund for other purposes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea opens border, raising concerns over forced repatriation of defectors (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea spearheads development of 'next-generation semiconductors' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't considering inspecting Gwangju's plan to commemorate Korea-born Chinese composer Zheng Lucheng (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't set to remove bust of Korean independent activist Hong Beom-do (Hankyoreh)

-- Overtourism drives out longtime residents (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Individuals to be allowed to buy gov't bonds with 100,000 won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Global central bank chiefs vow to maintain target inflation of 2 percent (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Korea Inc. ditches China over weak demand (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water (Korea Herald)

-- How safe is wastewater discharged from Fukushima? (Korea Times)

