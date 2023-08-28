Yoon's approval inches up to 37.6 pct

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up to 37.6 percent, primarily due to positive public assessments of his trilateral summit with the United States and Japan, according to a poll Monday.

In the survey of 2,507 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance increased by 2 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval of Yoon's performance dropped by 1.8 percentage points to 59.4 percent.

His approval rating had steadily risen for three weeks, starting in the fourth week of July, but dropped by 2.7 points the previous week, according to Realmeter.

"The South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit acted as positive momentum for the president's assessment," said Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter. However, analysts noted that the momentum weakened during the later part of the week after Japan began releasing contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) poses with children during an event held for families with multiple children at Yongsan Children's Garden, near the presidential office, in Seoul on Aug. 26, 2023, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

