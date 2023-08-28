Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon

YEONGCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- A drunk man stabbed one person to death and wounded three others at a bar in the southeastern city of Yeongcheon in anger after a woman drinking with him left to join the victims at the next table, police said Monday.

Police arrested the suspect in his 50s at the scene after he attacked four people, who were sitting at the table next to him, with a weapon at the bar in Yeongcheon, 243 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 11:22 p.m. Sunday, according to the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police.

One of the victims in his 60s was stabbed in the chest and taken to a hospital but died. The three others also sustained wounds in the shoulder, wrist and arm, officials said.

The suspect told police he became angry after a woman in her 50s, who had been his company, joined the people at the next table. He then went home and brought the weapon used in the stabbing, officials said.

Police plan to seek a formal arrest warrant for him after further investigation.



