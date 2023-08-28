Go to Contents
Recommended #library #Korean section #Window on Korea #University of Sheffield

University of Sheffield library opens Korean section

10:18 August 28, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The University of Sheffield in Britain has recently opened a section dedicated to materials related to Korea in its library, the National Library of Korea (NLK) said Monday.

The "Window on Korea" section was added at the university's library in Sheffield, Britain, to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the NLK said.

Since 2007, the national library has funded the creation of Korean sections in major libraries around the world, donating about 130,000 materials related to Korea in total. The section at the Sheffield University library marks the 33rd establishment supported by the South Korean library.

A view of the "Window on Korea" section in the University of Sheffield's library in Sheffield, Britain, provided by the National Library of Korea (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A view of the "Window on Korea" section in the University of Sheffield's library in Sheffield, Britain, provided by the National Library of Korea (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

With its latest addition, the Sheffield library now boasts 2,878 materials related to Korean history, culture and language. There also is an area on the walls dedicated to showcasing the development of K-pop and Korean culture.

The NLK officials expect the section to become a focal point for Korean studies in Britain.

"With academic resources related to Korean studies and their dedicated spaces now available, we expect to secure a basis for the advancement of Korean studies and the systematic promotion of Korean culture," one of the officials said.

