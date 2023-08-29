Go to Contents
07:04 August 29, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says people 'should not be buried under sham ideology' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National debts from COVID-19 pandemic comes back to haunt (Kookmin Daily)
-- 32 pct of Beijing's landmark commercial building empty; China's economy is sinking (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling, opposition parties in crisis, looking for ways to win general election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to strengthen communication channels with China, Russia to minimize diplomatic risks (Segye Times)
-- Civic groups associated with May 18 democratic uprising movement voice opposition to park for Jeong Yul-sung (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Job openings only for people aged over 60; Japanese companies seek to hire senior citizens (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Defense ministry tries to erase Korean independent activist Hong Beom-do, bringing 'ideological warfare' even over Battle of Bongo-dong (Hankyoreh)
-- With music, fireworks going all night, residents suffer (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Amid continued war, Samsung, LG see their businesses withering away (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to crack down on labor unions' practices of being paid fully even if they work less (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Busts of activists spark ideological clash (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Parties draw up battle plans for 2024 general election (Korea Herald)
-- Ideological dispute over historical figures engulfs Korean politics (Korea Times)
(END)

