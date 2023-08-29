SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 29.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says people 'should not be buried under sham ideology' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- National debts from COVID-19 pandemic comes back to haunt (Kookmin Daily)

-- 32 pct of Beijing's landmark commercial building empty; China's economy is sinking (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling, opposition parties in crisis, looking for ways to win general election (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to strengthen communication channels with China, Russia to minimize diplomatic risks (Segye Times)

-- Civic groups associated with May 18 democratic uprising movement voice opposition to park for Jeong Yul-sung (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Job openings only for people aged over 60; Japanese companies seek to hire senior citizens (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Defense ministry tries to erase Korean independent activist Hong Beom-do, bringing 'ideological warfare' even over Battle of Bongo-dong (Hankyoreh)

-- With music, fireworks going all night, residents suffer (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Amid continued war, Samsung, LG see their businesses withering away (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to crack down on labor unions' practices of being paid fully even if they work less (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Busts of activists spark ideological clash (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Parties draw up battle plans for 2024 general election (Korea Herald)

-- Ideological dispute over historical figures engulfs Korean politics (Korea Times)

(END)