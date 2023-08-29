N. Korea's Kim visits Navy Command, calls for bolstering naval forces

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the country's navy command and called for bolstering naval forces, the North's state media reported Tuesday, as South Korea and the United States conduct major joint military drills.

Kim's visit to naval command came days after he visited a navy unit where he inspected a cruise missile test aboard a warship.

"To achieve the successes in rapidly developing the naval force has become a very urgent issue in view of the enemies' recent aggressive attempts and character of military actions," Kim was quoted as saying by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

Claiming that strengthening security cooperation among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have made waters off the Korean Peninsula the "most unstable waters with the danger of a nuclear war," Kim called for the navy to maintain war readiness, it said.

view larger image This Aug. 21, 2023 photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspecting a navy unit after overseeing a strategic cruise missile test from the ship. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

