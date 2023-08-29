S. Korea to invest 5 tln won in R&D for 12 strategic technologies in 2024

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will funnel 5 trillion won (US$3.8 billion) into research and development (R&D) next year to promote 12 strategic technologies as part of the country's long-term growth plan to take the global lead in up-to-date technologies, the science ministry said Tuesday.

The 2024 amount increased 6.4 percent from this year's 4.7 trillion won to build more capacity and put more effort into the influential and emerging sectors, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The 12 technologies are semiconductors and displays, secondary batteries, advanced mobility, next generation nuclear power, advanced biology, aerospace and ocean engineering, hydrogen, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), next generation communications, advanced robotics and quantum technology.

At the same time, the science ministry approved a road map to provide strong backing for the development of three selected sectors -- secondary batteries, semiconductors and displays and advanced mobility, where global powers are in fierce battle for supremacy -- and 16 related technologies.



view larger image This image provided by Yonhap News TV shows South Korea's semiconductor production. (Yonhap)

For the secondary battery sector, the government will encourage companies and R&D centers to secure the core materials for rechargeable batteries, such as high-nickel cathode and silicon anode, and to develop next-generation high-performance batteries like sodium-ion batteries.

The ministry said developing high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductors is key to maintaining the country's lead in the global chipmaking market for the AI era. It will help local chipmakers preemptively develop next-generation devices and material component technologies and overcome the limitations of the miniaturization process.

The display sector will be also encouraged to focus on developing new types of screens, such as flexible displays, so as to make Korean-made products more competitive in the world market, added the ministry.

The South Korean government said it will help local developers and companies become a leader in advanced mobility, a field where competition for technology development and economic security is accelerating, driven by regulations, such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and Europe's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

