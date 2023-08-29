Father arrested for killing teenage children in Gimhae

GIMHAE, South Korea, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- A father has been arrested on charges of killing his two teenage children and attempting to take his own life in the southeastern city of Gimhae, police said Tuesday.

The man in his 50s allegedly killed his daughter, 17, and son, 16, after they fell asleep in his car on a mountain in Gimhae, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, early Monday.

The man also attempted to kill himself but is now in a non-life threatening condition.

The girl's teacher reported to police after she did not show up for school, and police used mobile phone tracking to locate them before arresting the father later in the day.

The suspect has admitted to the crime but has not said why he did so.

Police plan to seek a formal arrest warrant for him after further investigation and request an autopsy of the bodies to determine the exact cause of death.



view larger image This photo provided by Yonhap News TV shows the police station in Gimhae, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

