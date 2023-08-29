Hybe reveals contestants for global girl group audition project

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hybe, the K-pop company behind such groups as BTS and NewJeans, on Tuesday unveiled the participants in an audition program to launch the first global girl group utilizing its K-pop production system.

Hybe has been pushing for the "The Debut: Dream Academy" project to recruit members for the U.S.-based global girl group in partnership with Geffen Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, since 2021.

Chosen out of 120,000 applicants from all around the world, the 20 participants made their first public appearance during a press conference streamed live from IGA Studios in Santa Monica, California.



view larger image This photo provided by Hybe shows the 20 contestants for the K-pop company's global audition project to recruit members for its first girl group based in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The finalists came from 12 countries -- South Korea, the United States, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, Belarus, Australia, Thailand and the Philippines -- and range in age from 14 to 21. They have been training with help from expert instructors with Hybe America and Geffen Records for over a year.

A short video played during the press conference showed their extraordinary dancing and singing skills.

Wearing uniforms similar to school uniforms, the contestants introduced their names and backgrounds briefly in English and their native languages in the video.

Over the next 12 weeks, the final selections will be made based on the viewers' votes and judges' evaluations. The members of the new girl group will be revealed in the "live finale" session set to be broadcast live on YouTube and two other media platforms on Nov. 18.

The entire audition process will be available on YouTube, Instagram, X, formerly known as Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. Music fans can also freely communicate with the trainees on the social media platforms and Weverse, Hybe's K-pop fan community service.

The journey will also be chronicled in a Netflix documentary series that will air in 2024. It will be directed by Nadia Hallgren, known for the Netflix documentary "Becoming," which filmed the former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama during her book tour.



view larger image This photo provided by Hybe shows the 20 contestants for the K-pop company's global audition project to recruit members for its first girl group based in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"I have long wanted to train talented people from all over the world based on the methodology of K-pop and create a global group in the K-pop style with them," Bang Si-hyuk, the founder and chairman of Hybe, said during the press conference. "I'm truly happy to be able to realize my long-cherished dream and share it with you."

"We're happy to announce today we are documenting every step of this journey," John Janick, chairman of Geffen Records said. "These women are in control of their destiny, working hard together to develop their unique individual talents on the global stage. We're so excited for everyone to see what they've been working on," he added.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)