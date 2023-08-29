Yoon designates 3 special disaster zones over Typhoon Khanun

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday designated three areas hit by Typhoon Khanun as special disaster zones, his office said.

The designations make the areas eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims, and other benefits.

The designated areas are Goseong, Gangwon Province; Sannae, North Gyeongsang Province; and Gasan, North Gyeongsang Province, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.

The move comes after two areas -- Gunwi in Daegu and Goseong -- were designated following the powerful typhoon that swept through the country, Lee said.

The typhoon, which plowed through South Korea from south to north for 16 hours earlier this month, resulted in flooding, facility destruction, landslides and school closures.

In July, the government designated 13 areas hit hard by deadly downpours as special disaster zones.



