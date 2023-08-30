Go to Contents
4 carmakers to recall over 210,000 vehicles for faulty parts

06:00 August 30, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp., Mercedes-Benz Korea and Porsche Korea will recall more than 210,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The four companies are voluntarily recalling a total of 213,792 units of 24 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include faulty turn signal lights in Hyundai's Tucson SUV, a faulty oil pump controlling system in Kia's K5 sedan, and software problems in the rear radar controlling system in Mercedes-Benz's E250 sedan, it said.

Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.
(END)

