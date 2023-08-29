Go to Contents
BTS' V drops 3 self-composed songs ahead of solo album release

14:31 August 29, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- BTS member V has officially released three of his self-composed songs -- "Winter Bear," "Snow Flower (feat. Peakboy)" and "Scenery," his agency, BigHit Music, said Tuesday.

The release comes over a week ahead of the release of his debut solo album, "Layover," on Sept. 8.

The songs were previously available for free only on SoundCloud and YouTube.

view larger image V, a member of K-pop superband BTS, is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Upon their release on Monday, "Winter Bear," "Snow Flower" and "Scenery" claimed the top three positions on iTunes' Worldwide Song Chart in that order.

"Winter Bear" topped the service's top songs charts in 45 countries, including Japan, France and Finland, and "Snow Flower" in 37 countries, including Sweden, Greece and Turkey. The last single topped the top songs charts in 21 countries, including Singapore and Vietnam.

