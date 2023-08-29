Pastor arrested for sexually harassing young N. Korean defectors

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- A pastor has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing young North Korean defectors and sent to the prosecution for further investigation and possible indictment, police said Tuesday.

The 67-year-old pastor, identified only by his family name Chun, is accused of having sexually molested young defectors at an alternative boarding school, where he was the principal, since 2018, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.



view larger image A pastor surnamed Chun (wearing white T-shirt) leaves the Seoul Central District Court on Aug. 21, 2023, after attending an arrest warrant hearing on charges of sexually harassing young North Korean defectors. (Yonhap)

The police agency received complaints from three students on July 20 and confirmed that six people, including the three, were victims. The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Chun on Aug. 21, citing the risk of destruction of evidence.

Chun was once nicknamed the "Asian Schindler" in some media for helping save about 1,000 North Korean defectors since 1999.

