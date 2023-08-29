Drug probe launched into 7 companions after police officer fatally falls off apartment building

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Police have launched an investigation into seven people over suspected drug use after a police officer fell off an apartment building in Seoul to his death while spending time with them, police officials said Tuesday.

The senior police officer in his 30s, affiliated with the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency, died at around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Seoul's Yongsan district after falling from an apartment building's 14th floor.

The officer was spending time with at least seven people at the time of the accident. According to the officials, the companions told police they met as members of a sports club and the officer opened a window and jumped.

Police said Tuesday the Yongsan Police Station has booked all the seven people on suspicions of violating the narcotic control act and was looking into whether they used drugs.

Instant drug tests conducted on five of them were positive for ketamine, ecstasy and cocaine while the other two refused to undergo drug tests. Police will enforce drug tests on the two, officials said.

Police have confiscated syringes and unidentified pills at the apartment belonging to one of the seven people and were looking into whether they had been utilized for drug use as part of their investigation to determine the cause of the police officer's death and whether he used drugs himself.

Police suspect the officer and the seven others got together the night before his death and the meeting included more people.



