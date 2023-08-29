Yoon meets with UAE official to discuss bilateral ties

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a visiting United Arab Emirates official Tuesday and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, his office said.

During the meeting with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, over lunch, Yoon once again expressed his gratitude for the UAE's hospitality during his state visit to the country in January, according to the presidential office.

Yoon said the bilateral relationship has developed rapidly in the past year since the two last met in Seoul and that he hopes it will develop a step further through the smooth implementation of various agreements reached during his state visit.

Khaldoon also delivered the UAE's hope to deepen the two countries' special strategic partnership, citing in particular cooperation in nuclear energy, traditional and clean energy, the economy and investment, and defense and defense technology.

In addition, he called for exploring ways to conduct joint research and development, and to jointly enter foreign markets in areas such as hydrogen energy, the bioindustry and artificial intelligence.

The two sides agreed to continue high-level exchanges, and strengthen cooperation on bilateral and global issues.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 29, 2023, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

