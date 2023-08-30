Go to Contents
Recommended #Tomorrow X Together #TXT #new album

Tomorrow X Together to drop 3rd studio album in October

08:43 August 30, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will return in October with its third studio album, the group's agency said Wednesday.

BigHit Music said the album, titled "The Name Chapter: Freefall," will roll out Oct. 13.

It will be the first full-length album from the quintet since 2021, when "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape," a repackaged version of its second full-length album, was released.

The group reached its first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with "The Name Chapter: Temptation," its fifth EP released in January. The album was also certified "gold" by the U.S. Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), given to albums that sell more than 500,000 units.

view larger image K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

