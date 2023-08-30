Tomorrow X Together to drop 3rd studio album in October

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will return in October with its third studio album, the group's agency said Wednesday.

BigHit Music said the album, titled "The Name Chapter: Freefall," will roll out Oct. 13.

It will be the first full-length album from the quintet since 2021, when "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape," a repackaged version of its second full-length album, was released.

The group reached its first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with "The Name Chapter: Temptation," its fifth EP released in January. The album was also certified "gold" by the U.S. Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), given to albums that sell more than 500,000 units.

