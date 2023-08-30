Go to Contents
Pro-basketball team KCC Egis to move home from Jeonju to Busan

10:10 August 30, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The professional basketball team KCC Egis will relocate its home base from the southwestern city of Jeonju to Busan on the southeast coast.

The Korea Basketball League (KBL) on Wednesday approved a proposal to move the team's home city during a board meeting held at the KBL center in southern Seoul.

KCC Egis was founded in 2001 in Jeonju after acquiring the Hyundai Gullivers, a team based in the central city of Daejeon, and moving the home city. With the approval, the team will bid farewell to Jeonju after 22 years.

view larger image This file photo shows the Jeonju Gymnasium, which was the professional basketball team KCC Egis' home stadium. (Yonhap)

This file photo shows the Jeonju Gymnasium, which was the professional basketball team KCC Egis' home stadium. (Yonhap)

The KBL has seen a number of home city changes in recent years. In June 2021, KT Sonicboom relocated from Busan to Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. In September of that year, Korea Gas Corp. acquired the Incheon ET Land Elephants and relocated its home base to the southeastern city of Daegu.

Busan will be getting a professional basketball team once again, just two years after KT Sonicboom moved to Suwon.

