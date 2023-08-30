KTX train passengers to top 1 billion this week

DAEJEON, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The total number of passengers on KTX high-speed trains is set to exceed 1 billion this week after 19 years and five months of operation, KTX operator the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) said Wednesday.

The cumulative number of passengers on the KTX, launched on April 1, 2004, is expected to reach the 1 billion landmark Thursday, KORAIL said.

It means that the nation's 50 million people have taken the KTX trains 20 times per person, the company said, adding the new record comes about eight years after its passengers topped 500 million in 2015.

The average daily number of KTX users more than tripled from 72,000 in 2004 to 226,000 this year, it noted.

The number of KTX lines has increased from two in the first year to eight now and the Seoul-Busan line is the busiest route with an average of 17,000 passengers a day, KORAIL said.



view larger image KTX trains are seen in this undated file photo provided by the Korea Railroad Corp. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

