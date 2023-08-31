N. Korea conducts military command drills amid S. Korea-U.S. exercises

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has conducted command drills involving the whole army, with its leader visiting the command post of the military, state media reported Thursday, in response to ongoing joint South Korea- U.S. military exercises.

Kim visited the training command post of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The drill was aimed at letting all the commanding officers and staff sections of the entire army make full preparations for war and have strong military response capability by helping them get familiar with action procedures at the time of being placed on a war footing," KCNA said.

South Korea and the United States are to complete exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield Thursday, which started its 11-day run on Aug. 21. On Wednesday, the allies staged joint air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-1B strategic bomber, over the Yellow Sea.

In a separate dispatch, KCNA said the KPA conducted tactical nuclear strike drills simulating annihilating key posts and airfields in South Korea.



view larger image This image, captured from footage of North Korea's state-run TV station on Aug. 29, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting the North's navy command on Aug. 27, 2023, with his daughter Ju-ae (L). (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

