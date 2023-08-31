(2nd LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory

(ATTN: REWRITES headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout; ADDS photo)

By Kim Soo-yeon

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has launched a military command post drill involving the scenario of occupying South Korean territory, state media reported Thursday, in response to Seoul and Washington's combined military exercise.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the drill during his visit to a training command post of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Hours after firing two short-range ballistic missiles Wednesday night, North Korea also said it conducted a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating "scorched-earth" strikes against major command centers and airfields in South Korea.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 31, 2023, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un (L) visiting the training command post of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army the previous day as the country conducted military command drills involving the entire army on Aug. 29. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

North Korea slammed Seoul and Washington for staging "provocative and dangerous" large-scale joint exercises simulating an all-out war against it. Pyongyang has long denounced the allies' military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion.

South Korea and the United States are set to complete their Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise Thursday, which started its 11-day run on Aug. 21. On Wednesday, the allies staged joint air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-1B strategic bomber, over the Yellow Sea.

North Korea's command drill was "aimed at occupying the entire territory of the southern half by repelling the enemy's sudden armed invasion and switching over to an all-out counterattack," according to the KCNA.

The Kim regime has staged various forms of what it claims are tactical nuclear strike drills targeting South Korea. But it appears to be the first time that North Korea has disclosed the launch of a command post exercise that includes part of its operational plans to attack its "undoubted enemy."

Kim called for dealing heavy blows to the enemies' war command center and means of command communication in the initial stage of military operations.

"He stressed the need to pay the greatest attention to making the enemy dispirited, throwing their combat action into confusion and paralyzing their will and ability to fight a war from the outset," the report said.

North Korea has called for bolstering its military power, including its naval forces, as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have agreed to beef up their security cooperation to counter the North's nuclear and missile threats.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 31, 2023, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un (C) visiting the training command post of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army the previous day as the country conducted military command drills involving the entire army on Aug. 29. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, the KCNA said in a separate dispatch that the KPA General Staff on Wednesday conducted a tactical nuclear strike drill against the South in response to Washington's deployment of its B-1B strategic bomber.

The KPA missile unit "correctly carried out its nuclear strike mission through air bursts at a preset altitude of 400 meters above the target island," the KCNA said.

North Korea was referring to the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles Wednesday night. The missiles each flew some 360 kilometers before splashing into the East Sea, according to the South Korean military.

The North's military warned the drill was aimed at sending a "clear message" to the enemies to show the North's "resolute punitive will and substantive retaliation capabilities" against them.

South Korea's unification ministry "strongly" condemned North Korea for bluntly revealing its intent to stage a military attack against the South under the pretext of the allies' annual military drills, which are defensive in nature.

"The more the North is obsessed with military threats and provocations, the more it will face overwhelming responses by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan," a ministry official said.



view larger image These photos, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 31, 2023, shows the North firing two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on the previous day. North Korea said it conducted a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating "scorched-earth" strikes against major command centers and airfields in South Korea. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr

(END)