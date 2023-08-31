(LEAD) N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Sept. 26

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 7-8)

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea plans to convene a key parliamentary meeting next month to mainly discuss organizational matters, state media said Thursday, amid speculation that its leader Kim Jong-un could replace the country's premier over flood damage.

The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) decided the previous day to hold the ninth session of the 14th SPA on Sept. 26, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The upcoming session will discuss organizational matters and the issue of examining and adopting various laws, including those on ensuring the rights of disabled persons and irrigation, the report said.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 31, 2023, shows a plenary meeting of the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly in North Korea the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The SPA is the highest organ of state power under the North's constitution, but it actually only rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

The announcement came after the North's leader Kim strongly berated the country's premier, Kim Tok-hun, and the Cabinet last week over their "irresponsible" attitude in failing to prevent flood damage and "spoiling" the country's economic plans.

The North Korean leader's sharp-worded comments fueled speculation that he may replace the premier, who was appointed to the post in 2020, and reshuffle the Cabinet.

Still, Kim Tok-hun has been carrying out his official duty as premier, as state media reported that he attended an economy-related event on Wednesday.

Experts said the North Korean leader chastised the premier in an apparent bid to shift responsibility to the Cabinet for the faltering economy, aggravated by its prolonged COVID-19 border closure.

During Wednesday's meeting, participants also discussed a law on tourism including "revitalizing domestic tourism and expanding international tourism simultaneously," in a sign that the North may be preparing to accept foreign tourists soon.

After resuming flights to China and Russia following more than three years of strict virus restrictions earlier this month, the North recently lifted an entry ban imposed on its citizens staying abroad over COVID-19 concerns.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 8, 2023, shows North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun (C) inspecting a farm at a county in North Hwanghae Province. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)