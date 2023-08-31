Seoul shares down 0.4 pct in late Thurs. morning trade

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Thursday morning after starting higher, weighed down by losses in large-cap bio and IT stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 10.53 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,550.69 at around 11:20 a.m.

Biotech firm Samsung Biologics slid 1.2 percent and biopharmaceutical company Celltrion fell 1.2 percent. Internet portal operator Naver dipped 1.4 percent and platform giant Kakao lost 1.6 percent.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.9 percent and top battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1.5 percent.

Big financial stocks trended in the green, with major banking firm KB Financial gaining 2 percent and its rival Shinhan Financial rising 1.6 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,323.40 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., staying flat compared with Wednesday's close.

