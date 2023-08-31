Opposition leader says he's going on indefinite hunger strike against Yoon administration

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Thursday he is going on an indefinite hunger strike against the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol that he said is damaging democracy and ruining people's livelihoods.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung made the remark during a press conference marking one year after taking over as chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), saying fasting is the last resort to stop the Yoon administration from destroying democracy.

"The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has destroyed the constitutional order and democracy and declared a war on the people," Lee said. "I will prevent the destruction of democracy with the determination to sacrifice my life. As a last resort, I will go on an indefinite hunger strike starting today."

Lee put forward three demands: that Yoon apologize to the people for destroying their livelihoods and the democracy, express opposition to Japan's release of radioactive water into the ocean and thoroughly shake up the Cabinet.



