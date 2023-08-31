Cha Duri most likely to replace Michael Kim as S. Korean men's national football coach

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Michael Kim, a coach of the South Korean men's national football team, is highly likely to resign and be replaced by Cha Duri, a technical adviser for the team.

The Korea Football Association (KFA), the country's national football governing body, said Thursday that there have been discussions about the positions of the national team coaching staff since August.

"The plan has been finalized to some extent, and we will announce the reshuffling plan for the national team coaching staff soon after the due procedures are over," the official said on condition of anonymity.

view larger image Cha Duri (L), a technical advisor for the South Korean men's national football team, and the team's head coach Jurgen Klinsmann (R) are seen in this file photo. (Yonhap)

The official said there will be new personnel joining the team of coaches but did not specify further.

But multiple sources contacted by Yonhap News Agency have said that Kim is expected to part ways with the team and Cha will replace him as the coach.

A Canadian national, Kim was appointed as a coach of the South Korean national team led by head coach Jurgen Klinsmann's predecessor Paulo Bento in August 2018. He was the only member of the previous coaching staff to be retained by the new head coach who took over in February.



view larger image Jurgen Klinsmann, head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, is seen in this file photo. (Yonhap)

Cha, a son of former national team coach Cha Bum-keun, was appointed technical adviser when Klinsmann took the helm.

South Korea have not won a game in its last four matches under Klinsmann's leadership. The team will play two more friendlies in September, against Wales and Saudi Arabia.

