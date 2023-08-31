Singer Nam Tae-hyun indicted for alleged illegal drug use

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Singer Nam Tae-hyun and reality show star Seo Min-jae have been indicted on charges of alleged illegal drug use, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office indicted Nam, 29, and Seo, 30, without detention Thursday over allegations that they purchased and administered methamphetamine together last August. Nam is also accused of using the same drug alone in December.

Police referred the two to prosecutors in June, after Seo posted on Instagram last August that Nam used methamphetamine, and the syringe used for the drug was in her room or at a company cabinet.

She later deleted the post, but it was reported to the police by internet users.

Earlier, police had sought arrest warrants for them, but the request was rejected by the court.

Prosecutors said Thursday they decided to indict them without detention, as Nam showed a strong will to get off drugs, and Seo, being a first-time offender, was cooperative during investigations.

Nam was a member of the K-pop boy band WINNER from 2014 to 2016. Following his departure from the group, he formed his own band, South Club, in 2017.

Seo is an influencer who gained recognition after appearing in the third season of the widely popular dating reality show "Heart Signal" that aired on Channel A in 2020.



