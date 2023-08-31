8 more drug suspects identified in connection with police officer's fall to death

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Police have confirmed eight more people were present at the scene when a police officer fell off an apartment building in Seoul to his death earlier this week and imposed exit bans on all of them over suspected drug use, officials said Thursday.

The officer in his 30s, affiliated with the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency, died at around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Seoul's Yongsan district after falling from an apartment building's 14th floor.

Police initially identified seven people who were at the site and booked them for an investigation on suspicions of violating the narcotic control act.

Officials said Thursday that eight more people were found to have been with the officer at the time, and all 15 people have been banned from leaving the country for an investigation on drug charges.

Instant drug tests conducted on some of the initial suspects were positive for ketamine, ecstasy and cocaine. Police said another round of instant drug tests were under way for the other eight suspects.

Police earlier confiscated syringes and unidentified pills at the apartment belonging to one of the suspects and were looking into whether they had been utilized for drugs.

Investigations showed the police officer and the others got together the night before his death at the apartment. They told police the officer opened a window and jumped while they were spending time together as members of a sports club.



view larger image Yongsan Police Station in Seoul (Yonhap)

