The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon to visit Indonesia, India for ASEAN, G20 summits

(ATTN: UPDATES with details; ADDS photo)

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Indonesia and India next week to attend regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of 20 (G20), his office said Thursday.

Yoon will visit Jakarta from Tuesday to Friday to attend a South Korea-ASEAN summit, an ASEAN Plus Three summit and an East Asia Summit (EAS) before meeting separately with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of an official bilateral visit to the country, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.



-----------------

(LEAD) Gabon coup-travel advisory

(LEAD) S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Gabon amid military coup

(ATTN: ADDS info in penultimate para)

SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday issued a special travel advisory for its nationals to leave Gabon over security concerns in the central African country following a recent military coup, the foreign ministry said.

The advisory calls for Korean citizens to cancel or postpone their trips to Gabon and to leave the country if they are already there, unless for urgent matters, according to the ministry.



-----------------

(LEAD) Opposition leader launches indefinite hunger sit-in against Yoon administration

(ATTN: CHANGES headline; ADDS photo; RECASTS throughout with more details)

SEOUL-- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung launched an indefinite hunger sit-in Thursday, kicking off what he called "national resistance against the incompetent and violent" government of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Wearing a white shirt without a tie, Lee sat cross-legged under a large tent set up in front of the main National Assembly building and began his fast, with about a dozen other DP leaders sitting around him and a banner that read, "We will rebuild the crumbling democracy."



-----------------

(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory

(ATTN: ADDS comments from foreign ministry in paras 17-18)

SEOUL -- North Korea has launched a military command post drill involving the scenario of occupying South Korean territory, state media reported Thursday, in response to Seoul and Washington's combined military exercise.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the drill during his visit to a training command post of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

Seoul shares snap 3-day rise amid U.S. rate pause outlook

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed marginally lower Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, amid growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause the interest rate hike after a set of fresh economic data signaled a cooling economy. The local currency inched up against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.95 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 2,556.27. Trading volume was moderate at 461.5 million shares worth 10.8 trillion won (US$8.16 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 515 to 352.



-----------------

S. Korea, Japan, China in talks to hold trilateral summit this year

SEOUL -- South Korea, Japan and China are in talks to arrange a trilateral summit before the end of the year, a presidential official said Thursday.

South Korea is the current chair of the trilateral summit, which has not been held since 2019 due to historical disputes between South Korea and Japan, and the pandemic.



(END)