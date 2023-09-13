(LEAD) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

(ATTN: RECASTS lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, as the North's leader Kim Jong-un is set to hold a rare summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch but gave no further details, pending an analysis.

Pyongyang's latest saber-rattling came as the country's leader departed for Russia on Sunday to meet with Putin amid concerns over a possible arms deal that could support Moscow's war in Ukraine.

It remains unknown exactly when and where Kim and Putin would hold their meeting, although some foreign media reports said the summit would likely take place Wednesday at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome space center in the Amur region.

The North has continued to press ahead with weapons tests in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning the country from launches using ballistic missile technology.

The country last fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Aug. 30.



view larger image This file photo, taken Aug. 31, 2023, shows a news report on North Korea's launches of two short-range ballistic missiles the previous day being aired at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

