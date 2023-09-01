(LEAD) U.S. committed to deterring N. Korean aggression: Pentagon

(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks, additional information from 8th para; ADDS photo)

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States is committed to deterring aggression by North Korea, a Pentagon spokesperson said Thursday, after Pyongyang said it has conducted a military exercise on occupying South Korea.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder called on North Korea to refrain from making provocative rhetoric.

"We would call on North Korea to refrain from any type of provocative rhetoric or behavior," the spokesperson told a daily press briefing.



view larger image Department of Defense spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Aug. 31, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

North Korea reported Thursday (Korea time) that a military command post drill involving the scenario of occupying South Korean territory was held earlier this week at a training command post of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army.

It said a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating strikes against major command centers and airfields in South Korea also took place on Wednesday. Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles on the day.

"Our focus in working in the region is to work closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and our allies in the region to ensure peace and stability and security," the defense department spokesperson said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"Between the United States, the ROK, Japan and our other allies in the region, we will continue to be focused on deterrence, to deter aggression," he added. "We will continue to stay in close communication with one another to ensure the safety and security of our nations."

The Pentagon spokesperson also called on North Korea not to sell any weapons to Russia, one day after White House officials said Pyongyang and Moscow are advancing their active negotiations to ship North Korean weapons to Russia.

"Any arms deal between the DPRK and Russia directly violates numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions," Ryder noted, adding, "Those arms contribute to the killing of innocent Ukrainians and perpetuates Russia's illegal war in Ukraine."

"So again, we are going to continue to urge the DPRK to not negotiate with Russia and not to provide these arms to, again, perpetuate this illegal invasion and occupation of Ukraine," he added.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a luncheon at the headquarters of the North's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on July 27, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. The Russian minister visited the North to attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on July 27. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The Pentagon spokesperson said Russia appeared to be seeking to purchase artillery ammunition from North Korea when asked, but declined to provide any further information.

North Korea was said to have provided millions of artillery shells to Wagner, a Russian paramilitary group, late last year.

Ryder underlined that a new arms deal between North Korea and Russia may pose a more serious threat in that it involves the highest level of their governments.

"Wagner group is a mercenary commercial company working under the auspices of the Russian government versus the (Russian) minister of defense actual traveling to the DPRK to negotiate for arms, so to the highest levels of the Russian military establishment," he said when asked about any difference between the 2022 arms deal between the two countries and the potential new deal.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang in July for events marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, celebrated there as Victory Day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged letters since then, according to North Korea's state media.

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)