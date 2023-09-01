Go to Contents
07:32 September 01, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't says growth is slow in 1st half and fast in 2nd half despite slowdown in economic activity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Chinese local governments facing default (Kookmin Daily)
-- Number of juvenile criminals surge 8,500 over past 5 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- Foreign companies eye S. Korea once again amid '16 bln-won' cost cutting effect (Seoul Shinmun)
-- No workers or offices... phantom coin companies (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un, Putin exchanged personal letters discussing arms trade (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biggest drug treatment hospital in greater Seoul closes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Economy gloomy in 2nd half with decrease in production, consumption, investment (Hankyoreh)
-- Real estate market in chaos; prices in greater Seoul reach highest point (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Coring invests 2 tln won in S. Korea amid investment drought (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fertility rate committee cannot prevent disappearance of country (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North practices striking, occupying South (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon to attend ASEAN, G-20 summits in Indonesia, India (Korea Herald)
-- UN closely watching signs of China deporting N. Korean defectors (Korea Times)
(END)

