(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 1)

Nonsensical strike by the opposition leader



On Thursday, Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung abruptly declared he would start a hunger strike. In a press conference that day, marking one year since his inauguration as head of the party, Lee said he would stage an "indefinite hunger strike" in a tent in front of the National Assembly starting Thursday. But no one can sympathize with his sit-in. Many people criticize him for his dereliction of duty as the head of a majority party holding 169 seats in the 300-member legislature.

The grim reality Korea faces tells why. On top of the deepening security concerns from North Korea's nuclear and missile threat and the simultaneous shrink in production, consumption and investment, labor unions will soon stage a strike in our mainstay industries such as carmaking and shipbuilding.

Hunger strike is one of the most extreme ways to achieve one's goal. Such a declaration by the head of the majority opposition will delay all legislative debates on public livelihood and next year's budget from Friday, the first day of the Assembly's regular session in September. If Lee really wants to criticize the way the Yoon Suk Yeol administration runs the country, he must do it in the legislature.

Lee is supposed to appear before the prosecution's office for the fifth time over his alleged involvement in the two suspicious redevelopment projects he pushed as Seongnam mayor and the mysterious remittance of $8 million to North Korea in return for favors while serving as Gyeonggi governor. The prosecution will likely submit to the legislature its request for an arrest warrant for Lee for the second time since the suspicions arose. But when questioned by reporters about his position on using lawmakers' immunity from arrest during legislative sessions, Lee kept mum. Instead, he responded by asking, "Do you really think those charges are worth arresting me [for further questioning]?" Earlier, he pledged to not hide behind the prerogative of "no arrest" for legislators.

That's why a strong suspicion arose over his apparent attempt to pressure DP lawmakers to reject the prosecution's request for his arrest warrant if a motion on the issue is put to a vote during a legislative session. Lee deserves the suspicion that he only wants to avoid his judicial risks and hold on to his chairman post by rallying support from hard-line members of the party through an "indefinite" walkout.

The regular session starting Friday is the last one for the 21st National Assembly. Both the People Power Party and the DP must take a step back and pass urgent bills. Lee must immediately stop the causeless strike and return to the legislature. The Yoon administration and the PPP also must wonder if they gave any excuse for him to make the extreme choice given their overbearing governance. If both sides shun their duty entrusted by the people, they will receive their judgment in the next parliamentary elections on April 10.

