Kia to recall 320,000 cars in U.S. due to trunk issues

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it is recalling almost 320,000 cars in the United States because the trunk may not open from the inside.

The recall covers the 2016-2017 Rio subcompact car, the 2016-18 Optima and 2017-18 Optima hybrid and plug-in hybrid sedans, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The trunk latch in the models can crack, preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside and leaving people trapped, the federal traffic safety agency said.

There have been no injuries or crashes associated with the recall, Kia said, asking vehicle owners to take their cars to Kia dealerships for a replacement of the defective trunk latch free of charge.

(END)