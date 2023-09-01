Institutions' foreign securities holdings up in Q2

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean institutions' investment in foreign securities edged up in the second quarter of the year on the back of an advance in the value of overseas stocks and investment, central bank data showed Friday.

The outstanding value of foreign securities held by local institutional investors stood at US$373.43 billion as of end-June, up $3.3 billion from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The on-quarter gain is attributed to a rise in the value of foreign stocks held by them and increased investments following eased woes in the global financial market.

Foreign securities include stocks, bonds and "Korean paper," which refers to foreign currency-denominated securities issued by the South Korean government, banks and companies in overseas markets.

Local institutions' investment in foreign stocks increased $8.19 billion on-quarter, while the value of their foreign bond holdings contracted $3.87 billion, the data showed.



sam@yna.co.kr

(END)