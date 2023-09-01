High jumper Woo becomes 1st S. Korean to advance to Diamond League Final

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has achieved a historic milestone by advancing to the Diamond League Final for the first time in the country's track and field history.

In the men's high jump event of the Diamond League meeting at the Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on Thursday (Swiss local time), Woo cleared 2.31 meters to secure the third position.

As a result, he finished the 2023 Diamond League season at fourth place with a total of 20 ranking points, guaranteeing his spot in the finals.



view larger image In this AFP photo, South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok competes in the men's high jump final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on Aug. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Diamond League is an annual competition organized by the World Athletics, hosting elite athletes from around the world.

This season, the men's high jump Diamond League event was held six times, with athletes earning points ranging from 8 to 1 based on their performance in each competition.

The top six athletes in the overall rankings qualify for the league final.

Woo competed in four of these events, finishing second in Doha at 2.27 meters and also second in Rome and Florence at 2.30 meters, earning seven points in each competition. However, he was unable to earn any points in Stockholm without recording a successful jump.

He scored six points in Zurich, the last individual competition, to confirm his advance to the final.

In the competition, he unsuccessfully attempted to jump at 2.33 meters and 2.35 meters after clearing 2.31 meters in the third attempt. The victory went to Qatar's high jump superstar Mutaz Barshim, who achieved a height of 2.35 meters.

The final winner is determined during the final competition, which is scheduled to take place in Eugene, Oregon, from Sept. 16-17 this year.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)