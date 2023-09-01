Cha Duri announced as new coach for S. Korean national football team

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean men's national football team on Friday announced the resignation of coach Michael Kim and the appointment of technical adviser Cha Duri as his replacement.

The Korea Football Association (KFA), the national football governing body, made the announcement, saying Kim will be leaving the team at his own discretion next month.

It also said Cha will work in his position for a period from the team's friendlies in Europe later this month to the AFC Asian Cup early next year.

view larger image Cha Duri, the newly appointed coach of the South Korean men's national football team, is seen in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Famous as a son of former national team coach Cha Bum-keun, Cha served as a national team analyst and coach, as well as the head coach of FC Seoul's U-18 Osan high school club after retiring as a professional footballer.

He has been working as a technical adviser for the national team since head coach Jurgen Klinsmann took the helm in February.

The KFA said Cha has played a bridge role between the head coach and players as the adviser but has not participated in team training sessions or sat on the bench during the team's matches.

"This time, at the request of head coach Klinsmann, Cha will participate in national team training and match coaching with the change of his position," a KFA official explained.

"I have always been thinking about how to contribute to Korean football based on my experience," Cha said through the association. "As a coach of the senior national team, I will do my best to help Klinsmann and the team. I hope the national team will win the Asian Cup for the first time in 64 years and relieve the frustration of Korean football."



view larger image Lee Jae-hong, the new physical coach of the South Korean men's national football team, is seen in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Also as part of the reshuffle, Lee Jae-hong joined the team as a physical coach.

Lee served as a physical coach for the KFA and worked with Javier Minano, the physical coach of the national team, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After that, he worked with FC Seoul and the Indonesian national team led by Shin Tae-yong, before returning to Korea.

South Korea led by Klinsmann will play two friendly matches in September -- against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium in Wales next Friday and Saudi Arabia at St James' Park in Newcastle, England, on Sept. 13.

The main group of the national team is scheduled to depart Monday, while Cha and Lee, the two new members of the coaching staff, will leave for Wales in advance on Sunday for the team training and match preparation.

