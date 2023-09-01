S. Korea, Canada to celebrate 60th anniv. of ties with various cultural events

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold various cultural events in Canada this year to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the culture ministry said Friday.

The first event will be an exhibition, titled "Barrier Free," slated for Sept. 5-29 at the Korean Cultural Center in Canada.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with the National accessArts Center, Canada's oldest and largest disability arts organization, to facilitate exchanges between disabled artists from the two countries.

It will showcase works by 12 artists with developmental disabilities, including Kim Hyunwoo (Pixel Kim), Brian Innis and Michelle Bennie, according to the ministry.

On Oct. 1, world-renowned South Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin will hold a solo concert to be hosted by the Ottawa-based National Arts Center Orchestra. He will play classic masterpieces by Haydn, Ravel and Schumann.

On Oct. 10, the National Dance Company of Korea will perform "Scent of Ink" at the National Arts Center in Canada.

"Scent of Ink" is a creative Korean dance work that portrays the four noble plants of bamboo, plum blossom, orchid and chrysanthemum. These plants have long been used as key subject matter in oriental ink paintings in Confucian culture to capture the spirit of noble gentlemen.

"I hope the two countries, which have celebrated their 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, will be more deeply united through culture," Park Bo-gyoon, minister of culture, sports and tourism, said in a press release.

"We are pleased to be able to push for the '2024-2025 South Korea-Canada Year of Mutual Cultural Exchange' starting next year as a result of an agreement between the two countries' leaders," he added.

