SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------

(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory

SEOUL -- North Korea has launched a military command post drill involving the scenario of occupying South Korean territory, state media reported Thursday, in response to Seoul and Washington's combined military exercise.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the drill during his visit to a training command post of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korea's military said Thursday, in apparent protest against combined South Korea-U.S. military drills.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from an area in or around Sunan in Pyongyang between around 11:40 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.



------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for bolstering naval forces as he visited the country's navy command, while denouncing South Korea, the United States and Japan for stepping up their trilateral military cooperation, according to the North's state media Tuesday.

The report came as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo staged a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters south of the Korean Peninsula earlier in the day in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats, including its purported space rocket launch last week.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korean workers return home from China by road for 1st time since pandemic

SHENYANG, China -- More than 300 North Koreans returned home Monday from a Chinese border city, multiple sources said, following Pyongyang's announcement to reopen its borders for its citizens abroad for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 300 to 400 North Koreans left Dandong in northeastern China for the North's border city of Sinuiju earlier in the day on some 10 buses that made several trips across the border, according to the sources.

(END)