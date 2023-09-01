Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 28 -- N. Korea apparently reopens its border due to economic difficulties: Seoul

N. Korean workers return home from China by road for 1st time since pandemic

29 -- N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces

S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills after N. Korea's botched rocket launch

30 -- S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber

N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea in active negotiations with Russia for arms deal: White House

31 -- N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory

U.S. imposes sanctions on two individuals, one entity for funding N. Korea's illegal weapons program

Sept. 1 -- S. Korea imposes unilateral sanctions on N. Korean firm, 5 individuals linked to WMD financing

S. Korea's military ends operation to salvage sunken wreckage of N. Korean rocket

