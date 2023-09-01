The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(LEAD) Fire, explosion at bathhouse in Busan injures 17, including ward chief, firefighters

BUSAN -- A fire and an explosion struck a bathhouse in the southeastern city of Busan on Friday, injuring some 17 people, including the ward's chief and firefighters, police said Friday.

The blaze erupted at 1:40 p.m. at the public bathhouse in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and firefighters brought the main flames under control before an unidentified explosion struck the site.



Discount app Mergepoint ordered to compensate users over abrupt withdrawal of services

SEOUL -- A Seoul court ruled Friday in favor of users of Mergepoint, a once-popular online discount app, in a collective compensation suit they filed over the app's abrupt withdrawal of most of its services.

Mergepoint gained huge popularity in South Korea for its discount service, in which consumers could buy items or eat out with Mergepoints at a 20 percent discount off the regular price and use them at about 60,000 places nationwide, like retail chains, convenience stores and coffee shops.



Court orders disclosure of Yoon's movie viewing, dining expenses

SEOUL -- A court on Friday ordered the presidential office to disclose information on parts of its special activity expenditures and some of President Yoon Suk Yeol's movie viewing and dining expenses.

The ruling by the Seoul Administrative Court came in response to a lawsuit filed by the Korea Taxpayers Association (KTA), a Seoul-based civic group.



S. Korea to file complaint with IMO on Fukushima issue if Japan reneges on original release plan

SEOUL -- South Korea will "strongly" file a complaint against Japan with the U.N. maritime safety agency if Tokyo does not follow its original plan regarding the release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, Seoul's oceans ministry said Friday.

Last week, Japan began discharging radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was crippled by a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami, into the sea.



7 out of 10 S. Koreans oppose Fukushima water release

SEOUL -- More than 7 out of every 10 South Koreans are opposed to Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a public opinion poll showed Friday.

The survey conducted on 1,000 South Korean adults on Tuesday and Wednesday by Research View showed 72.4 percent objecting to the discharge, while 20.4 percent were in support.



S. Korea's military ends operation to salvage sunken wreckage of N. Korean rocket

SEOUL -- South Korea's military has ended a search and salvage operation for the sunken wreckage of a purported North Korean space rocket without finding anything "meaningful," an official said Friday, following its failed launch last week.

The military concluded the search and salvage operation in waters west of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, which began immediately after the botched launch of the rocket carrying what Pyongyang claimed to be a military reconnaissance satellite on Aug. 24.



Ex-lawmaker to be appointed as new KEPCO chief

SEOUL -- A former lawmaker is likely to be appointed as the new CEO of the troubled state-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. later this month, company officials said Friday.

The company held a special meeting of its board of directors and approved the agenda for the shareholders' meeting later this month, which aims to select Kim Dong-cheol, a four-term lawmaker, as its new CEO, officials said.



Seoul shares post mild gains; Samsung soars on Nvidia supply reports

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed marginally higher Friday, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the release of a key U.S. jobs report. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.44 points, or 0.29 percent to 2,563.71. Trading volume was moderate at 486.1 million shares worth 9.89 trillion won (US$7.5 billion) with decliners outnumbering gainers 549 to 315.

