N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Saturday, Seoul's military said, days after South Korea and the United States wrapped up an annual major military exercise.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch began at around 4 a.m. but did not elaborate further, pending an analysis.

The JCS said it is maintaining readiness posture and has bolstered monitoring against additional activities by the North under close cooperation between the allies.

The allies wrapped up the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise on Thursday. The North has denounced the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

As part of the UFS, South Korea and the United States have staged combined air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-1B strategic bomber, above the Korean Peninsula.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 21, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) inspecting a navy unit's test launch of cruise missiles. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)