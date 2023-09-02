NSC convenes emergency meeting after N. Korea's missile launch

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting Saturday after North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, according to a presidential official.

The NSC meeting was led by Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk to discuss the readiness posture, the official said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the North's launch took place at around 4 a.m., days after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their major joint military drills.

South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Thursday. The North has denounced the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

The JCS did not elaborate further, pending an analysis.



view larger image This photo, captured from North Korea's Central TV on Aug. 21, 2023, shows North Korea conducting a test launch attended by leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to a navy unit. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)