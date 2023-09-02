NSC convenes emergency meeting after N. Korea's missile launch

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting Saturday after North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, according to a presidential official.
The NSC meeting was led by Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk to discuss the readiness posture, the official said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the North's launch took place at around 4 a.m., days after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their major joint military drills.
South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Thursday. The North has denounced the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.
The JCS did not elaborate further, pending an analysis.
