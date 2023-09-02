BLACKPINK nominated in 6 categories, Tomorrow X Together in 4 at MTV VMA 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has secured six nominations at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, alongside other K-pop bands that have also received nominations, according to the U.S. TV station.

According to a list of nominees announced by MTV on Friday (U.S. time), BLACKPINK was nominated for Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best K-pop, Group of the Year, and Show of the Summer.

During last year's awards, the quartet made its debut performance as a K-pop girl band with its megahit song "Pink Venom."



K-pop group Tomorrow X Together has also grabbed four nominations with its song "Sugar Rush Ride" -- Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, Push Performance of the Year, and Best K-pop.

Girl group Fifty Fifty has earned three nominations for "Cupid" -- Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Best K-pop.

BTS member Jungkook's debut solo single, "Seven," was nominated for Song of the Year.

Other K-pop groups, such as Seventeen and NewJeans, were nominated for Group of the Year.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Sept. 12 (local time) at Prudential Center in New Jersey.



