Sept. 4



1990 -- South and North Korea hold their first prime ministers' meeting in Seoul.



1994 -- Taekwondo is approved as an Olympic medal sport at the 103rd Congress of the International Olympic Committee in Paris.



2009 -- North Korea claims it has nearly completed uranium enrichment, a provocative announcement following weeks of conciliatory gestures. Pyongyang apparently became impatient at the United States' reluctance to talk bilaterally with Pyongyang outside of the six-nation disarmament talks.



2010 -- South Korean Foreign Minister Yu Myung-hwan offers to resign after he was upbraided by President Lee Myung-bak over the ministry's controversial hiring of Yu's daughter. The resignation came two months ahead of Seoul's hosting of a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies.



2011 -- The 13th International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships comes to a conclusion in the southeastern city of Daegu. The United States topped the medal table with 12 gold medals, while South Korea became only the third host country to be shut out of the medals.



2013 -- South Korea's spy agency arrests Rep. Lee Seok-ki of the minor opposition Unified Progressive Party on charges of plotting to overthrow the government.



2014 -- The United States seizes about US$500,000 in assets from a daughter-in-law of former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, vowing to deny safe haven to wealth accumulated by corrupt foreign officials.

2018 -- In a telephone conversation, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirm their joint efforts to establish peace and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

