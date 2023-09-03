DP leader to send letters to 88 nations to voice concerns over Japan's Fukushima water release

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's opposition leader said Sunday he will send letters to leaders of 88 nations that are parties to an international convention on maritime pollution to voice concerns over Japan's Fukushima water release.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Japan's discharge of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean runs counter to the London Convention, which prohibits dumping of radioactive waste as well as the dumping of waste through artificial marine structures.

Lee said his party will send letters to leaders and government representatives of 88 contracting parties to the London Convention, including South Korea, to ask for their cooperation to stop Japan's Fukushima water release and ensure the safety of ocean security and the ecosystem.

"The international community should step up to correct Japan's clear violation of international laws," Lee said during a press conference at the National Assembly.

The London Convention, which has been in force since 1975, is meant to promote the effective control of all sources of marine pollution and to take steps to prevent marine pollution by the dumping of waste and other matter.

All eyes are on whether the issue will be discussed during next month's meeting on the London Convention and Protocol framework under the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

As part of the international campaign, the DP said it plans to send delegations to international bodies, including the U.N. Human Rights Committee and International Atomic Energy Agency, and host an international conference with expert panels from the U.S., China and Japan to discuss the issue.

Lee, who has been on a hunger strike at the National Assembly since Thursday, also criticized the ruling People Power Party (PPP) for changing the term for the Fukushima water from "contaminated water" to "treated contaminated water."

"Forcing blind faith in nuclear contaminated water onto the public is the most unscientific and manipulative propaganda," Lee said. "The DP, which holds the majority at the National Assembly, will do its best to ensure the safety of the people."

