GM Korea to sell more cars via online platform

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Sunday it will sell more vehicles directly to customers from this month through the online sales platform as part of its efforts to boost sales.

On top of three models available online -- the GM Chevrolet brand's Bolt EUV and Tahoe SUV, and the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup, GM Korea has added two more models -- the Chevy Colorado pickup and Traverse SUV, the company said in a statement.

"The expansion of the online sales lineup is enhancing the availability of our products for those in regions where there is no showroom and those who have difficulty visiting a showroom," Vice President Gustavo Colossi in charge of vehicle sales and services at GM Korea said in the statement.

view larger image This file photo offered by GM Korea shows the Colorado pickup truck. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

The Bolt EUV is only available in the online platform but other models can be purchased at offline dealerships as well.

From January to August, its vehicle sales jumped 72 percent to 286,727 units from 166,745 units in the same period of last year helped by strong exports.

Domestic sales rose 5.8 percent to 26,424 in the first eight months from 24,973 a year ago, while exports soared 84 percent to 260,303 from 141,772.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup, depending on market demand.



view larger image This file photo offered by GM Korea shows the Traverse SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)