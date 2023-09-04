Samsung plans to add generative AI to home appliances next year

BERLIN, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is working to add generative artificial intelligence (AI) features to its home appliances next year, an executive vice president has said at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin, to improve the homelife of each user.

"We are preparing to apply generative AI technologies to our home appliances," Yoo Mi-young, head of the software development team of Samsung's digital appliances division, said at a media briefing Saturday.

"Generative AI technologies will be applied to voice, vision and display," she said, so that household electronic products have a better understanding of what consumers do and want and can respond accordingly.

Home gadgets will be able to communicate with users in a more conversational manner, and to better respond to users' questions based on past exchanges and in context, she added.

They will also have a clearer vision of, for example, what kind of food is being cooked in the oven, or what food ingredients are stored in the refrigerator, to be able to provide tailored recipes and dietary suggestions.



Samsung is also developing a chipset to reduce energy consumption, as home devices get smarter and process huge amounts of data.

"We are developing a chipset that helps home appliances with generative AI consume less than 0.1 watt for every 24 hours they run," Yoo said, adding that Samsung is seeking to apply the chipset next year.

European consumers, in particular, have started seeing the importance of smarter, connected devices in light of saving energy and reducing electricity bills, she said.

"People are increasingly paying attention to the merits of connected devices, as they now see that interconnected appliances have helped them reduce energy costs."

When it comes to AI technology development, Samsung strictly keeps three core principles in mind -- fairness, transparency and accountability, she said.

Samsung started its smart home campaign in 2014, when it acquired SmartThings, a Washington-headquartered open platform for the Internet of Things.

The goal of the campaign, she said, is to connect all home appliances, make them sense and detect surrounding circumstances based on learned patterns, and recommend the best options through automatic optimization.

