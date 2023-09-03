Unification ministry considers fine on lawmaker for attending pro-N. Korea group's event in Japan

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Sunday it will consider slapping a fine on independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang for attending a pro-North Korea group's event in Japan without government authorization.

Youn participated in an event Friday in Tokyo, organized by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan to commemorate Korean victims of the Kanto Massacre in the wake of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.

The organization represents Korean residents in Japan who have allegiance to North Korea. South Koreans need prior government authorization before contacting a member of the organization under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, with a violation subject to a fine.

The ministry said Sunday that Youn had not filed for government authorization for her participation in the commemoration event.

"We will first verify related facts by demanding an account (from Youn), and after that, processes, such as levying a fine, can begin," the ministry said.



view larger image Independent Rep. Youn Mee-hyang attends a lawmakers' gathering held at the Nation Assembly in Seoul in this file photo taken Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

